Good Samaritans help Lexington man who collapsed on his front lawn

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Michelle Hanson was driving down Winthrop Drive with her daughter Kharis when she saw a scene that alarmed her.

“The gentleman had collapsed while mowing his yard and so we knew he was having some kind of cardiac event but we weren’t getting much response,” said Michelle.

Stephen Fornash’s wife was inside making dinner. Hanson says two strangers didn’t hesitate to start chest compressions. Those two men were Malik Ross and John Paul Rainey.

“One person was doing CPR, another person attempted CPR and they had the ambulances called,” Kharis said.

Michelle says she was touched when one of the men said a prayer with Fornash’s wife.

“It was just humans helping humans, there was no ethnicity, there was no political party, just such a contentious day with everyone voting ,” Michelle said.

Hanson says she has stayed in touch with the family and the man is expected to be okay.

