Harrison County judge-executive says he developed COVID symptoms on last day of quarantine

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Harrison County Judge-Executive Alex Barnett has been in quarantine for the last two weeks after he was possibly exposed to the virus.

Barnett says he woke up Monday, day 14 of his quarantine, feeling tired.

As the day progressed, he started feeling chills and his temperature dropped to 95 degrees. He headed to the emergency room. By then, his temperature had risen to 100.5.

Now, that he’s home, Barnett says he has a sore throat, body aches, and is losing his sense of taste and smell.

Barnett thought he and his wife were in the clear. They were nearing the end of a 14-day quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

“I was coming out of quarantine. I actually was tested on Friday and got my results on Sunday and they were negative, so we thought they were over with,” Barnett said.

Barnett says he was exposed to the virus at a family dinner two weeks ago. Six people were present. He says one of the attendees works at Toyota and was probably exposed to the virus there.

Barnett says his wife is feeling fine and hasn’t shown any symptoms. Barnett was retested for covid 19 Monday at the ER. He should get those results back Tuesday.

The judge-executive is encouraging people to follow safety protocols and avoid big gatherings for the upcoming holidays.

