Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on the rise in Kentucky

An infectious disease doctor in Danville says numbers are on the rise in that part of the state...
An infectious disease doctor in Danville says numbers are on the rise in that part of the state as well, with Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center once again nearing capacity.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on the rise in Kentucky.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Governor Beshear talked about the rising numbers in his Monday afternoon briefing.

An infectious disease doctor in Danville says numbers are on the rise in that part of the state as well, with Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center once again nearing capacity.

Dr. Chris Petrey says they only have three empty beds in their COVID-19 ICU right now, with patients in 15 beds, 14 at the Danville hospital and one in one of the outlying hospitals.

They had 130 admissions from the onset of the pandemic up until October, but, since then, they had 76 admissions alone in the month of October.

Just in the first 10 days of November, they have had 34 admissions. Most of those patients are looking at a seven-day stay in the hospital.

“We are trying to be very aggressive when they get here, with starting the treatment, based on their oxygen levels and what their chest x-rays look like,” Petrey said.

Dr. Petrey says he believes we won’t see a peak in cases until late December or early January.

Petrey says, since spring, they have increased the size of their ICU to take in more patients.

