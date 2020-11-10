Advertisement

Isaiah Jackson hopes to mirror game after Anthony Davis

The Kentucky freshman forward is receiving tons of preseason hype.
Isaiah Jackson. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Isaiah Jackson. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - BJ Boston and Terrence Clarke have received tons of preseason hype, but over the last few weeks, no Kentucky player has received more attention than freshman forward Isaiah Jackson.

After watching a recent practice in advance of UK’s Pro Day, former Arkansas head coach Jimmy Dykes said at some point, Jackson is going to be a problem for the rest of the SEC.

He can block shots with the best of them, he can stretch the floor and if you ask Jackson, he has a skill-set similar to that of a former Kentucky All-American.

“I watched a lot of Anthony Davis, just how he played because we’re built the same," said Jackson. “We’re tall, long, can block shots and do everything. I mean, me growing up, to be honest, I was always a Kentucky fan so when Anthony Davis got here, I was always watching Kentucky. Seeing the stuff he did was crazy, and I feel like I can sort of mirror my game after him.”

Jackson is from Pontiac, Michigan and he was a borderline 5-star prospect coming out of high school. 247Sports ranks him as a 4-star forward, but Rivals lists him as a 5-star forward.

