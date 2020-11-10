Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soggier setup stops the record warmth

Front brings rain and some cooler air.
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another November day and another record high temperature was broken. We might be able to squeeze one more record out of this warm air mass.

It looks like we could reach highs in the mid and upper 70s again today. If we reach 76, it will be a tie, and anything above it will be a brand new record! I think we make it three in a row. The one thing that could slow us down is the arrival of some showers & storms. I think the timing on that is much later in the day, and we should hit the record with ease.

Rain will bring in some much cooler air for Wednesday. Our highs will be down significantly when compared to Tuesday. You will find our highs come in around the low 60s and upper 50s. Basically, it is a return to normal. Those numbers will hold on for the rest of the week.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

