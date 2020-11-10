Advertisement

Lexington opens new COVID-19 testing sites as case count climbs

By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb, health officials continue to stress the need for more testing and community vigilance.

In Lexington, where the city just posted its second highest single-day case count ever, two new testing sites will open.

The city’s mobile COVID-19 testing site returns this week. The site will be at Red Mile for the first time, and will be available free of charge Thursday through Saturday both this week and next. Starting Monday, Keeneland will be offering COVID-19 testing as well.

Those sites join a list of already existing sites where people can get tested.

Officials said city-run testing areas are averaging about 100 to 200 testing sites a day.

“The wider the testing is available, the easier it is for people to get tested,” said Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. “It’s going to be easier for people to get a handle on this.”

Hall said testing is only one part of the puzzle in fighting the virus. He said the community needs to continue washing their hands, social distancing and wearing a mask to really impact the case count.

“What we’re seeing and hearing is that too many people are relaxing their standards,” Hall said. “They’re thinking well I just need to run in quickly to the grocery or I’m just having a few friends over. These are things that we need you to follow closely.”

Statewide, 1,745 new COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday. Along with that, Governor Andy Beshear also reported the highest positivity rate Kentucky has seen since May - 7.49 percent.

