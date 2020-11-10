Advertisement

Lexington police find man shot in the leg, searching for suspected shooter

.
.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are trying to find the person who shot a man in the leg.

Officers were called out to a home on Mount Foraker Drive around 9:30 p.m. It’s off of Man O War near Pimlico Parkway.

Police found a man there shot in the leg. He’s expected to be okay.

Police are searching for the suspected shooter.

