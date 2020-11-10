Lexington police find man shot in the leg, searching for suspected shooter
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are trying to find the person who shot a man in the leg.
Officers were called out to a home on Mount Foraker Drive around 9:30 p.m. It’s off of Man O War near Pimlico Parkway.
Police found a man there shot in the leg. He’s expected to be okay.
Police are searching for the suspected shooter.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.