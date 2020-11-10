Lexington’s official Christmas tree arrives downtown Tuesday
Nov. 10, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Lexington!
The city’s official Christmas tree was transported from Wilson Downing Road to Triangle Park Tuesday afternoon.
Over the next few weeks it will be decorated for the holidays, ahead of the tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 29.
By the way, the ice rink at Triangle Park is planned to open this weekend.
