Advertisement

Lexington’s official Christmas tree arrives downtown Tuesday

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Lexington!

The city’s official Christmas tree was transported from Wilson Downing Road to Triangle Park Tuesday afternoon.

Over the next few weeks it will be decorated for the holidays, ahead of the tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 29.

By the way, the ice rink at Triangle Park is planned to open this weekend.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports highest positivity rate since early May; 1,745 new cases
Police say they were called around 8:30 a.m. to the parking lot of Thoroughbred Engineering in...
Woman robbed by armed man outside Lexington business, police say
A woman is dead after being stabbed in Frankfort.
Woman dead afer Frankfort stabbing
MGN amublance response
Man found dead after truck drives into Lake Cumberland
Coronavirus
Lexington reports 338 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Latest News

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops reacts to a call during the second quarter of an NCAA college...
UK on Saturday’s game: ‘Kentucky looks forward to hosting Vanderbilt as currently scheduled’
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Lexington!
WATCH | Lexington’s official Christmas tree arrives downtown Tuesday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 7.68% positivity rate; releases Thanksgiving guidance
Isaiah Jackson. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Isaiah Jackson hopes to mirror game after Anthony Davis