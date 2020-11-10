Lexington’s official Christmas tree arrives downtown Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Lexington!

The city’s official Christmas tree was transported from Wilson Downing Road to Triangle Park Tuesday afternoon.

Over the next few weeks it will be decorated for the holidays, ahead of the tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 29.

By the way, the ice rink at Triangle Park is planned to open this weekend.

W Main St is shutdown at N Broadway while the Christmas tree is being put up. pic.twitter.com/JGxYzZkCkx — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) November 10, 2020

