Man charged with murder in Rockastle County

Henshaw is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly killing his stepmother in Rockcastle County.

George Henshaw is accused of shooting and killing Lois Henshaw Monday night.

Lois Henshaw was found dead at a home in Mount Vernon with a gunshot wound in her neck.

According to his arrest citation, George Henshaw said he was angry at his stepmother. He said he walked into the kitchen area, picked up a pistol and shot Lois with it. He said he then went outside and threw the gun as hard as he could.

George Henshaw is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was arrested at 10:30 Monday night.

