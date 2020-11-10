Man found dead after truck drives into Lake Cumberland

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a truck drove into Lake Cumberland.

According to Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks, a witness heard a vehicle going into the water at Beaver Creek Marina Monday night.

Crews responding to the scene found a man dead in the water next to a small truck in the water. No one else was in the vehicle.

The man hasn’t been identified as of now. Investigators are now trying to find out why the truck and man ended up in the water.

