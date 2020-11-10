Mayor Gorton waives Lexington liquor license renewal fees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton has waived 2020 liquor license renewal fees for bars, restaurants and several other facilities.

The waiver applies to businesses shut down by Governor Andy Beshear’s orders as “non-essential,” or those required to operate under limited capacity because of COVID-19.

“The pandemic has hit these businesses really hard,” Gorton said. “They need all the help they can get.”

The state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has already waived the state license renewal fees for these businesses. By executive order, Gorton is waiving the local fees.

Any business that has already paid its fees for 2020 will have fees waived for 2021.

The waiver applies to those who hold a Brewer’s License; Caterer’s License; Extended Hours Supplemental License; Limited Restaurant License; Microbrewery License; NQ1 Retail Drink License – convention centers, racetracks, state parks, etc.; NQ2 Retail Drink License – restaurants, hotel restaurants/bars, airport restaurants, etc.; NQ3 Retail Drink License – private clubs, bed and breakfasts, etc.; NQ4 Malt Beverage Drink License – supplemental for small farm wineries, breweries, etc.; Qualified Historic Site License; Quota Retail Drink License (bars); Special Sunday Retail Drink License; Supplemental Bar License; and Entertainment Destination Center License.

