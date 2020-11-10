Military carrier pigeon message turns up 110 years after it was sent

(CNN) - A message lost by a carrier pigeon has been found some 110 years after it was sent, CNN reported.

The message was found in a field in September by a couple out hiking in Ingersheim, northeastern France. The message was sent from a German military officer to another in 1910, when the area was still part of Germany, according to Dominique Jardy, curator of the nearby Linge Memorial museum.

Jardy told CNN the message was folded up inside a small aluminum capsule and the script is difficult to decipher.

CNN reported a German friend whom Jardy asked to translate the message said the officer who was based in the town of Colmar is recounting German military exercises in the area.

“Platoon Potthof receives fire as they reach the western border of the parade ground, platoon Potthof takes up fire and retreats after a while,” the message reads, according to the AFP news agency. “In Fechtwald half a platoon was disabled. Platoon Potthof retreats with heavy losses.”

Jardy said the losses are an estimate based on the war games rather than actual deaths explaining that is common practice during military exercises.

“It’s really very, very, very rare,” said Jardy. “It’s really exceptional.”

The message will go on display at the Linge Memorial Museum, which tells the story of a battle between French and German forces in 1915.

France ceded Ingersheim and the surrounding area to Germany in 1871 after the Franco-German war, but the territory changed hands again in 1918 with the Allied victory in World War I.

