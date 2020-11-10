Advertisement

Officials searching for missing man in Lee County

James Sipple
James Sipple(Lee county Sheriff's Department)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are searching for a missing Eastern Kentucky man.

We’re told James Sipple was last seen on October 28th on New Virginia Ridge Road in Lee County.

Sipple, 38, is originally from Beattyville. He is 6′1″, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is also missing his front teeth.

Sipple was last seen wearing a t-shirt, jeans, a green military jacket and either Redwing boots or red lowcut lace dress shoes.

He suffers from PTSD and missed a medical appointment on October 30th.

If you see him, please contact Lee County 911 at 606-464-5030.

