Advertisement

One dead in Frankfort stabbing

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead after being stabbed in Frankfort.

According to the State Journal, the stabbing happened outside the Access Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter on Second Street Tuesday morning.

Police said one person is in custody. They told the paper the two people knew each other, but added it was not a close relationship.

This story is developing, and WKYT is working to get more details.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports highest positivity rate since early May; 1,745 new cases
Police say they were called around 8:30 a.m. to the parking lot of Thoroughbred Engineering in...
Woman robbed by armed man outside Lexington business, police say
Coronavirus
Lexington reports 338 COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Cameron joins other Republican attorneys general in amicus brief about Penn. mail-in ballots
Interactive election results map.
Interactive | Election results map

Latest News

Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) dribbles the ball against South Carolina guard Breanna Beal...
Kentucky women check in at No. 11 in preseason AP Top 25
State officials urge Kentuckians to limit holiday gatherings
Mayor Linda Gorton has waived 2020 liquor license renewal fees for bars, restaurants and...
Mayor Gorton waives Lexington liquor license renewal fees
Harrison County judge-executive says he developed COVID symptoms on last day of quarantine
Harrison County judge-executive says he developed COVID symptoms on last day of quarantine
Lexington opens new COVID-19 testing sites as case count climbs
Lexington opens new COVID-19 testing sites as case count climbs