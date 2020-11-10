One dead in Frankfort stabbing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead after being stabbed in Frankfort.

According to the State Journal, the stabbing happened outside the Access Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter on Second Street Tuesday morning.

Police said one person is in custody. They told the paper the two people knew each other, but added it was not a close relationship.

This story is developing, and WKYT is working to get more details.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.