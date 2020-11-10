Rowan County Veterans Day program moves online

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Veterans Day is on Wednesday, and every year, Kentucky schools have lessons, or hold assemblies to teach students about the sacrifices veterans have made.

Those assemblies and presentations will look much different this year.

Rowan County Schools' event honoring veterans will be held online. It’s a way to allow students to see the impact veterans have, and this year’s event allows more members of the community to take part.

We talked with Lucy Moore, instructional supervisor at Rowan County Schools, about the event.

You can register for the event here at Morehead State University’s website.

The virtual ceremony presented to the veterans of Rowan County can be seen here.

