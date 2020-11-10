Advertisement

Rowan County Veterans Day program moves online

Rowan County Schools' Veterans Day program is moving online this year.
Rowan County Schools' Veterans Day program is moving online this year.(Lucy Moore)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Veterans Day is on Wednesday, and every year, Kentucky schools have lessons, or hold assemblies to teach students about the sacrifices veterans have made.

Those assemblies and presentations will look much different this year.

Rowan County Schools' event honoring veterans will be held online. It’s a way to allow students to see the impact veterans have, and this year’s event allows more members of the community to take part.

We talked with Lucy Moore, instructional supervisor at Rowan County Schools, about the event.

You can register for the event here at Morehead State University’s website.

The virtual ceremony presented to the veterans of Rowan County can be seen here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports highest positivity rate since early May; 1,745 new cases
Gov. Beshear reports 1,177 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths Sunday
Dr. Mark Dougherty is an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health Lexington.
Lexington doctor discusses new COVID-19 information as the pandemic continues
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden raises his arm with his...
Kentucky leaders react to election of Biden, Harris

Latest News

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Lucy Moore with Rowan Co. Schools
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Lucy Moore with Rowan Co. Schools
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews political science professor Dr. Stephen Voss
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews political science professor Dr. Stephen Voss
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Dr. Ryan Stanton
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Dr. Ryan Stanton
Picture illustrating a message in a bottle (courtesy: MGN Online)
Military carrier pigeon message turns up 110 years after it was sent