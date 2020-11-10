Advertisement

Rush of visitors at Red River Gorge sparks call for changes

(WKYT)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A sharp increase in the number of visitors to Kentucky’s Red River Gorge has the U.S. Forest Service considering changes that would improve safety and accessibility for people and add more protection for wilderness areas.

Officials with the Daniel Boone National Forest are holding a virtual public meeting Tuesday to gauge public opinion on recommendations that would affect backcountry camping, trail access, and parking.

Forest spokesman Tim Eling says the changes are conceptual for now and are being proposed to improve how visitors experience the gorge and to protect rare natural species and delicate archeological sites.

