Advertisement

State officials urge Kentuckians to limit holiday gatherings

By Andrea Walker
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - With only 16 days left until Thanksgiving, Governor Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to start adjusting their holiday celebration plans.

Gov. Beshear wants Kentuckians to cut back on their festivities this year and eliminate in-person parties entirely.

State leaders said they have noticied a spike in COVID-19 cases related to holidays like the Fourth of July and Halloween. They want to avoid such a spike when Thanksgiving and Christmas roll around.

With temperatures dropping outside, gatherings normally start transitioning indoors this time of a year. That makes it harder to social distance, and creates an environment experts say makes it easier for COVID-19 to spread.

“Whether it’s Hanukkah, whether it’s Christmas, cancel those get-togethers because those are the things that are keeping you from having our kids back in school, keeping us from having sporting events,” Said Dr. Jon Klein with the University of Louisville. “That’s where the majority of the spread is occurring.”

Health leaders encouraged Kentuckians to limit holiday plans to immediate family members or those you’re currently living with.

Gov. Beshear said he plans to release a more detailed list of Holiday gathering guidelines in the next few days.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports highest positivity rate since early May; 1,745 new cases
Police say they were called around 8:30 a.m. to the parking lot of Thoroughbred Engineering in...
Woman robbed by armed man outside Lexington business, police say
Coronavirus
Lexington reports 338 COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Cameron joins other Republican attorneys general in amicus brief about Penn. mail-in ballots
Interactive election results map.
Interactive | Election results map

Latest News

Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) dribbles the ball against South Carolina guard Breanna Beal...
Kentucky women check in at No. 11 in preseason AP Top 25
Mayor Linda Gorton has waived 2020 liquor license renewal fees for bars, restaurants and...
Mayor Gorton waives Lexington liquor license renewal fees
Harrison County judge-executive says he developed COVID symptoms on last day of quarantine
Harrison County judge-executive says he developed COVID symptoms on last day of quarantine
Lexington opens new COVID-19 testing sites as case count climbs
Lexington opens new COVID-19 testing sites as case count climbs