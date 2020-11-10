State officials urge Kentuckians to limit holiday gatherings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - With only 16 days left until Thanksgiving, Governor Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to start adjusting their holiday celebration plans.

Gov. Beshear wants Kentuckians to cut back on their festivities this year and eliminate in-person parties entirely.

State leaders said they have noticied a spike in COVID-19 cases related to holidays like the Fourth of July and Halloween. They want to avoid such a spike when Thanksgiving and Christmas roll around.

With temperatures dropping outside, gatherings normally start transitioning indoors this time of a year. That makes it harder to social distance, and creates an environment experts say makes it easier for COVID-19 to spread.

“Whether it’s Hanukkah, whether it’s Christmas, cancel those get-togethers because those are the things that are keeping you from having our kids back in school, keeping us from having sporting events,” Said Dr. Jon Klein with the University of Louisville. “That’s where the majority of the spread is occurring.”

Health leaders encouraged Kentuckians to limit holiday plans to immediate family members or those you’re currently living with.

Gov. Beshear said he plans to release a more detailed list of Holiday gathering guidelines in the next few days.

