Two people accused of assaulting police officers during Richmond drug arrest

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are accused of assaulting Richmond police officers.

According to an arrest citation, officers were at the Country Side Inn in the 200 block of the Eastern Bypass Monday morning for an extra patrol in a high drug-trafficking area.

The officers were given a tip by someone to look into a specific room.

When officers went to that room they talked to William Ambrose. The citation says Ambrose was known to officers from previous drug trafficking complaints.

Police say Ambrose tried to run the bathroom to destroy evidence in the toilet.

The citation says Ambrose also tried to pull a gun from his waistband, so one of the officers tackled him into the bathtub causing the gun to fall into the tub as well.

According to the citation, the other person in the room with Ambrose, September Stamper, tried to pull officers off of Ambrose. The citation also says Ambrose tried to swallow numerous amounts of suspected Xanax during the struggle.

William Ambrose and September Stamper.
William Ambrose and September Stamper.(Richmond Police Dept.)

The officers got Ambrose on the floor, but the citation says he still disobeyed commands so officers used a Taser on him.

After officers detained Ambrose, they went to detain Stamper, but they say she pulled away, so officers had to use force to put her in handcuffs.

Ambrose and Stamper are both facing assault charges. Ambrose is also facing a drug trafficking charge.

