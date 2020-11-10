UK officials working to reduce large gatherings on game days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While game day gatherings have garnered concern from some in Lexington, a spokesperson with the University of Kentucky says the number of active cases on campus have actually been declining.

“We had a high of about 500 active cases in September. It went down all the way to about 80,” UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said.

Blanton says that number is back up to about 200 active cases.

“You got 80 counties in the state right now that are in the red zone. We get students coming to UK and coming to campus from all 120 counties, so some increase I think is inevitable,” Blanton said.

Blanton says since the start of football season, they’ve had about 70 findings of what they call “behavioral issues.” Which can be things like students gathering in large groups or not following the COVID-19 guidelines in place.

“You know last weekend we didn’t have a game day, but the last few game day weekends we had a handful. And then last weekend, which there was no game last weekend, but we only had two reports of off campus activity,” Blanton said.

UK Police have partnered with the Lexington Police Department to monitor student game day activities. Blanton says the school had a couple dozen complaints the first few game day weekends.

“That really helped I think with people in the neighborhoods in particular knowing there’s an increased presence out there, and then also knowing there’s an outlet to call if they have concerns,” Blanton said.

An LPD spokesperson says they only respond to noise complaints. Officers responded to 30 loud parties last weekend and 60 noise complaints Halloween weekend.

Police will be monitoring the upcoming home game against Vanderbilt this Saturday. Blanton says they sent a message to students today, reminding them to be extra mindful of the university’s COVID standards these last few weeks of the semester.

You can see these “Mask Up” signs all over UK’s campus. Reminding students to follow the university’s COVID-19 standards these last few weeks of the semester. UK Police and Lexington Police will be teaming up again this weekend, monitoring gatherings on game day. pic.twitter.com/nvueiaboGN — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) November 10, 2020

