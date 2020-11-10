Advertisement

UK officials working to reduce large gatherings on game days

UK Police and Lexington Police will be teaming up again this weekend, monitoring gatherings on...
UK Police and Lexington Police will be teaming up again this weekend, monitoring gatherings on game day.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While game day gatherings have garnered concern from some in Lexington, a spokesperson with the University of Kentucky says the number of active cases on campus have actually been declining.

“We had a high of about 500 active cases in September. It went down all the way to about 80,” UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said.

Blanton says that number is back up to about 200 active cases.

“You got 80 counties in the state right now that are in the red zone. We get students coming to UK and coming to campus from all 120 counties, so some increase I think is inevitable,” Blanton said.

Blanton says since the start of football season, they’ve had about 70 findings of what they call “behavioral issues.” Which can be things like students gathering in large groups or not following the COVID-19 guidelines in place.

“You know last weekend we didn’t have a game day, but the last few game day weekends we had a handful. And then last weekend, which there was no game last weekend, but we only had two reports of off campus activity,” Blanton said.

UK Police have partnered with the Lexington Police Department to monitor student game day activities. Blanton says the school had a couple dozen complaints the first few game day weekends.

“That really helped I think with people in the neighborhoods in particular knowing there’s an increased presence out there, and then also knowing there’s an outlet to call if they have concerns,” Blanton said.

An LPD spokesperson says they only respond to noise complaints. Officers responded to 30 loud parties last weekend and 60 noise complaints Halloween weekend.

Police will be monitoring the upcoming home game against Vanderbilt this Saturday. Blanton says they sent a message to students today, reminding them to be extra mindful of the university’s COVID standards these last few weeks of the semester.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports highest positivity rate since early May; 1,745 new cases
Gov. Beshear reports 1,177 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths Sunday
Dr. Mark Dougherty is an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health Lexington.
Lexington doctor discusses new COVID-19 information as the pandemic continues
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden raises his arm with his...
Kentucky leaders react to election of Biden, Harris

Latest News

.
Lexington police find man shot in the leg, searching for suspected shooter
This is the fourth time in five years the Chabad of the Bluegrass sign has been vandalized and...
Lexington Rabbi responds to vandalism at UK’s Chabad of the Bluegrass
Rowan County Schools' Veterans Day program is moving online this year.
Rowan County Veterans Day program moves online
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Lucy Moore with Rowan Co. Schools
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Lucy Moore with Rowan Co. Schools