UK on Saturday’s game: ‘Kentucky looks forward to hosting Vanderbilt as currently scheduled’

Three SEC football games have already been postponed this week.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops reacts to a call during the second quarter of an NCAA college...
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops reacts to a call during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three SEC football games have already been postponed this week.

No. 24 Auburn vs. Mississippi State has been moved and so has No. 1 Alabama at LSU. No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee has also been postponed.

As for Kentucky’s home game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, there was a report on Twitter Tuesday saying the chances of this game being played are 50-50.

A spokesperson with UK Athletics responded with the following statement:

“Kentucky looks forward to hosting Vanderbilt Saturday as currently scheduled.”

We will update this story as it develops.

