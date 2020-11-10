UK on Saturday’s game: ‘Kentucky looks forward to hosting Vanderbilt as currently scheduled’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three SEC football games have already been postponed this week.

No. 24 Auburn vs. Mississippi State has been moved and so has No. 1 Alabama at LSU. No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee has also been postponed.

As for Kentucky’s home game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, there was a report on Twitter Tuesday saying the chances of this game being played are 50-50.

A spokesperson with UK Athletics responded with the following statement:

“Kentucky looks forward to hosting Vanderbilt Saturday as currently scheduled.”

NEWS | The Alabama at LSU and Texas A&M at Tennessee FB games of Nov. 14 are postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the LSU and A&M FB programs. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 10, 2020

Source: Texas A&M at #Tennessee has been postponed. Third SEC game this week postponed. #Vols #Aggies — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 10, 2020

The Alabama-LSU game will not be played this weekend. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) November 10, 2020

NEWS | The Auburn at Mississippi State FB game of Nov. 14 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the MSU FB program.



The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 9, 2020

