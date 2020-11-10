Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 7.68% positivity rate; releases Thanksgiving guidance

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update Tuesday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,120 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 124,646 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 7.68 percent positivity rate.

WKYT Fact Check | How Kentucky compares to neighboring states in COVID-19 cases

Today marks the fifth-highest single-day case total, and the highest ever Tuesday.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the state has seen more cases in the first 10 days of November than in March, April, May and June combined.

There were 14 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 1,590.

As of Tuesday, 1,189 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, and 286 are in the ICU. At least 23,165 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor also released Thanksgiving guidance. That includes avoiding in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household, always wear face covering or mask, maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings, do not host or attend crowded parades, and avoid shopping in crowded stores.

Dr. Steven Stack announced the guidance Tuesday evening.
Dr. Steven Stack announced the guidance Tuesday evening.(Kentucky Governor's Office)

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports highest positivity rate since early May; 1,745 new cases
Police say they were called around 8:30 a.m. to the parking lot of Thoroughbred Engineering in...
Woman robbed by armed man outside Lexington business, police say
A woman is dead after being stabbed in Frankfort.
Woman dead afer Frankfort stabbing
MGN amublance response
Man found dead after truck drives into Lake Cumberland
Coronavirus
Lexington reports 338 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Latest News

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops reacts to a call during the second quarter of an NCAA college...
UK on Saturday’s game: ‘Kentucky looks forward to hosting Vanderbilt as currently scheduled’
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Lexington!
WATCH | Lexington’s official Christmas tree arrives downtown Tuesday
Isaiah Jackson. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Isaiah Jackson hopes to mirror game after Anthony Davis
The city’s official Christmas tree was transported from Wilson Downing Road to Triangle Park...
Lexington’s official Christmas tree arrives downtown Tuesday