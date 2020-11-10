Gov. Beshear reports 7.68% positivity rate; releases Thanksgiving guidance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update Tuesday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,120 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 124,646 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 7.68 percent positivity rate.

Today marks the fifth-highest single-day case total, and the highest ever Tuesday.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the state has seen more cases in the first 10 days of November than in March, April, May and June combined.

There were 14 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 1,590.

As of Tuesday, 1,189 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, and 286 are in the ICU. At least 23,165 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor also released Thanksgiving guidance. That includes avoiding in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household, always wear face covering or mask, maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings, do not host or attend crowded parades, and avoid shopping in crowded stores.

Dr. Steven Stack announced the guidance Tuesday evening. (Kentucky Governor's Office)

