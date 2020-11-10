Advertisement

WKYT Fact Check | How Kentucky compares to neighboring states in COVID-19 cases

We wanted to take a look at how Kentucky's COVID-19 case count compared to neighboring states.
We wanted to take a look at how Kentucky's COVID-19 case count compared to neighboring states.(Kentucky COVID-19 dashboard)
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We wanted to take a look at how Kentucky’s COVID-19 case count compared to neighboring states.

So, we went back to October 1 and took those numbers and compared them to the latest statistics.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

When we look at the number of cases, Kentucky saw a 43 percent increase. But West Virginia and Indiana actually had a slightly higher increase, whole Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee had lower percentages.

When we look at the number of deaths, Kentucky is now up to more than 1,500. That’s a 32 percent increase since October 1.

When we look at our neighbors, Missouri, Tennessee, and West Virginia. all had higher increases in the number of deaths. Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, and Virginia had smaller percentage increases.

And when it comes to testing, we hear often from Dr. Steven Stack and Governor Andy Beshear about the importance of testing.

Looking at our numbers, we have an increase there, up almost 38 percent. That falls well short in the increase in testing going on in Indiana and Missouri. They’ve increased testing by more than 50 percent.

Our other neighbors all had smaller percentage increases in the number of new tests.

The governor continues to talk about the importance of testing and contact tracing, and following social distancing guidelines. He wants our overall case count percentage to start to fall.

You can also see a comparison of COVID-19 across the nation below:

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports highest positivity rate since early May; 1,745 new cases
Police say they were called around 8:30 a.m. to the parking lot of Thoroughbred Engineering in...
Woman robbed by armed man outside Lexington business, police say
Coronavirus
Lexington reports 338 COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Cameron joins other Republican attorneys general in amicus brief about Penn. mail-in ballots
Interactive election results map.
Interactive | Election results map

Latest News

Isaiah Jackson. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Isaiah Jackson hopes to mirror game after Anthony Davis
The city’s official Christmas tree was transported from Wilson Downing Road to Triangle Park...
Lexington’s official Christmas tree arrives downtown Tuesday
Rain
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Seasonal weather returns after cold front
Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.) reacts to election results