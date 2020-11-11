Number of COVID-19 cases declining at Jessamine County veterans center

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The number of COVID-19 cases at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Jessamine County are declining.

Last month, cases were on the rise in Jessamine County. Most of them were coming from the Veterans Center. Earlier this week, Governor Andy Beshear announced the number of cases have decreased.

Visitations aren’t allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but Bruce Edelen was able to visit his father, a WWII veteran, through a window.

“I’m off work today, so we like to come by and see him two to three times a week,” Edelen said. “I was off work today, so I thought I’d come back to see him because it is Veterans Day.”

Edelen said his father has tested negative for the virus.

So far, 85 veterans at Thomson-Hood have tested positive for COVID-19. 22 have died and 40 have recovered. 59 staff members have also tested positive, and 10 are in quarantine as of now.

