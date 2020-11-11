Chipotle to open digital-only restaurant

(CNN) – Chipotle doesn’t want you to eat at its newest restaurant.

The burrito chain is opening a new prototype store called Chipotle Digital Kitchen.

It’s only for pickup or delivery through its app, website, or third-party apps like uber eats.

Chipotle’s first digital-only restaurant opens Saturday in Highland Falls, New York, near the U.S. Military Academy in West Point.

No one at the store can take your order and it doesn’t have a dining room, making it more social-distancing friendly for the coronavirus era.

It has an open-facing kitchen and more shelves for completed orders.

Orders are picked up from a lobby, where there’s a small bench for waiting.

It also has a separate lobby with its own entrance for the pickup of large catering orders.

The store’s smaller design is geared toward urban areas.

About half of Chipotle’s sales were made on its app or website in the last quarter. Digital sales more than tripled during the third quarter.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.