Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Seasonal Temps Return

Rain
Rain(Pexels)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today is a special day… The day we honor all those who have served our amazing country. All I can say is a heartfelt thank you for everything you’ve done for us as a nation!  On this Veterans Day, we have a cold front plowing across the state today and it’s bringing wet weather with a big time temperature drop compared to where we’ve been. This actually kicks off a pattern skewed normal or a little below normal for the rest of the week. Once into the weekend, a stronger cold front will usher in well below normal temps into the first half of next week.

Today’s front slows down as it gets into the eastern part of the state as a weak wave of low pressure develops along it. That will throw a round of heavier rain across the southeast and we will need to keep a close eye on that setup. Those rains end later tonight.

Temps are now much more normal for November as we roll through the rest of the week and into Saturday. Skies stay mainly dry until late Saturday into Sunday as another strong cold front rolls our way.

This brings much colder air to the region early next week as highs drop into the 40s and lows reach the 20s.

