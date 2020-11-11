Gov. Beshear releases Thanksgiving guidance, Lexington Rescue Mission makes changes to annual holiday dinner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For a traditional Thanksgiving, start with traveling to see a big group of family and friends, throw in a buffet of food to share, and top it off with some crowded Black Friday shopping.

But, this year it’s that same combination that health leaders are calling a recipe for disaster.

“That person that you might think you’ll really miss sitting across the table from you this year, I want to make sure is across the table from you next year,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

So, Gov. Beshear released guidance in his daily COVID-19 update Tuesday to make sure that Kentuckians celebrating Thanksgiving don’t leave their doors open to the virus. It includes avoiding gatherings with people who don’t live in your household, choosing to not host or attend crowded parades, avoiding shopping in crowded areas, etc.

“I know this is a sacrifice,” Dr. Steven Stack said. “It’s a smaller sacrifice than having someone that we care about or love get sick, have a prolonged recovery or heaven forbid die.”

They are recommendations that Lexington Rescue Mission is incorporating in their annual Thanksgiving dinner, turning a sit-down meal that usually feeds hundreds of people into a carry-out and delivery service.

“Anybody that needs a Thanksgiving dinner this year can call us and make a reservation,” Kim Livesay with Lexington Rescue Mission said. “We’re going to have volunteers who will pack those into to-go containers, take those to the houses, and we’re instructing them to leave them at the front door.”

Serving up the mission’s tradition of feeding the hungry and homeless even during a global pandemic.

“We weren’t quite willing to give up Thanksgiving,” Livesay said. “So, hopefully, we can feed anybody we need to and hopefully we can serve new people.”

Anyone in need of a Thanksgiving dinner can call the Lexington Rescue Mission at 859-381-9600, ext.233 from Nov. 2 to Nov. 14 to reserve a meal, maximum of four.

The meals will be delivered on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. From 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 25, the mission will offer carry-out meals at Broadway Christian Church, 187 N. Broadway St. for people who prefer to pick up their meals.

