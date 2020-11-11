Gov. Beshear reports highest ever daily case total; positivity rate 8.12%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

“This entire state is in danger. COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere. We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations. It is a must if you want to lessen the impact in your community,” said Gov. Beshear.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,700 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 127,344 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.12 percent positivity rate, which is the highest since May 5.

There were 14 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. The state death total is now 1,604.

The deaths reported Wednesday include a 62-year-old man from Bell County; a 56-year-old woman from Christian County; a 100-year-old woman from Fayette County; two women, ages 74 and 77, and six men, ages 61, 67, 71, 78, 84 and 97, from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Lawrence County; a 75-year-old man from Magoffin County; and an 85-year-old woman from Montgomery County.

The red zone counties for this week can be found here.

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Boone, Kenton, Hardin, Nelson, Campbell and Daviess.

As of Wednesday, 1,274 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 297 are in the ICU, and 151 are on ventilators.

On Veterans Day, the governor also thanked veterans “for their service to this country and to this commonwealth.” He continued, “We are deeply, deeply grateful.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.