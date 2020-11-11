Jessamine Co. Schools return to virtual learning Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County Schools were in person for only about a month and a half before the superintendent made the call to go back to virtual learning starting tomorrow.

“This weekend we really saw a big spike in Jessamine County,” Superintendent Matt Moore said.

Students left Jessamine County schools on Wednesday, and they won’t come back until at least Nov. 30th.

“I felt like the time that we got to spend with our students in person was incredibly beneficial. I gave teachers and students opportunities to really develop those relationships, so it’s just gonna make it easier as we transition to virtual learning,” Moore said.

The county says through contact tracing they’ve been able to determine that there has been no spread of the virus within schools, but the problem is what happens outside of the buildings.

“What’s occurring in the community is working its way into our classrooms,” Moore said.

Before this, the district was operating on a hybrid model, with about 30% of students learning online. According to the state’s website, Jessamine County has had a total of 42 cases among students, and eight staff members have tested positive since the school year began.

But Moore says several others have been affected through possible exposures.

“For example, we had 22 staff members that were out just this Monday due to quarantine,” Moore said.

He’s reminding people that what happens throughout Jessamine County directly affects these young students.

“So we wanna make sure that we’re doing everything we can to follow the state protocols so that we can get our students back to in person instruction as quickly as possible,” Moore said.

The superintendent says Nov. 30 is a tentative re-start date. It could be later, depending on the county’s case count.

