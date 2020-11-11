Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wet weather brings cooler temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will be marching across Kentucky. Expect rain with a shot of cooler air.

Showers & storms are expected to be with us through the afternoon and evening hours. Chances are higher for folks in eastern Kentucky to see this rain hold on through tomorrow. Some of the rain in eastern Kentucky could be a little heavy at times.

The air that fills the region will not be anything like we have been tracking. This will be more like normal. From Sunday through Tuesday, we set brand new record highs. That streak is over as we trade it for normal daytime highs. Most will see highs around 58-63 over the next few days.

I do not think that we are finished with the warmer stuff. You will see another spike on Sunday as our next system approaches. Those highs will be around the upper 60s.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

