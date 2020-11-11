Advertisement

Lexington holds virtual Veterans Day ceremony

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people around the country are honoring those who risked their lives to serve our country this Veterans Day.

In Lexington, state and local leaders honored veterans with a ceremony.

This year’s event was different. It was livestreamed so the community could take part too.

Mayor Linda Gorton was in attendance and she spoke directly to veterans about why the country needs them now.

“As veterans, you have had considerable training and leadership. We need the leadership skills you developed in the military now more than ever before as we struggle with this pandemic,” Gorton said.

Congressman Andy Barr was also in attendance along with Lexington Urban City Council members.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 7.68% positivity rate; releases Thanksgiving guidance
Clifton Sapp, 39.
Man who frequented Frankfort shelter accused of stabbing worker to death
Aerial footage from our sister station WXIX's drone of the aftermath of the firey crash on the...
Brent Spence Bridge will be closed ‘for several days at best,’ Gov. Beshear says
We wanted to take a look at how Kentucky's COVID-19 case count compared to neighboring states.
WKYT Fact Check | How Kentucky compares to neighboring states in COVID-19 cases
MGN amublance response
Man found dead after truck drives into Lake Cumberland

Latest News

WKYT Investigates Bridge Safety
WKYT Investigates | The safety of Kentucky’s bridges
Jessamine County Schools will return to virtual instruction tomorrow. The superintendent says...
Jessamine Co. Schools return to virtual learning Thursday
Mission of Hope is gearing up for their annual Christmas drive, but this year will look a...
Mission of Hope holiday collection drive going virtual this year
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports highest ever daily case total; positivity rate 8.12%