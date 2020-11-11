Lexington holds virtual Veterans Day ceremony

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people around the country are honoring those who risked their lives to serve our country this Veterans Day.

In Lexington, state and local leaders honored veterans with a ceremony.

This year’s event was different. It was livestreamed so the community could take part too.

Mayor Linda Gorton was in attendance and she spoke directly to veterans about why the country needs them now.

“As veterans, you have had considerable training and leadership. We need the leadership skills you developed in the military now more than ever before as we struggle with this pandemic,” Gorton said.

Congressman Andy Barr was also in attendance along with Lexington Urban City Council members.

