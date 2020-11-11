Lexington police say suspect escaped custody at hospital, stole mail truck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a woman who they say escaped custody and stole a mail truck to make her getaway.

According to police, 23-year-old Brandi Spears was arrested Monday afternoon for public intoxication and multiple Scott County warrants.

Brandi Spears, 23. (Lexington Police Dept.)

Police say, based on her level of intoxication, Spears was taken to the hospital where she eventually escaped through a back door in the room.

Police say Spears then stole an unattended University of Kentucky Postal Truck in the parking lot and drove it back to Sam’s Club, where she was initially arrested. She then left in her personal vehicle.

Once they catch her, police say Spears will face additional charges of escape, auto theft and mail theft.

Anyone with information about Spears' whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

