Mission of Hope holiday collection drive going virtual this year

Mission of Hope is gearing up for their annual Christmas drive, but this year will look a little different, and they’re asking for your help. (File image from 2019)(WKYT)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the holiday season just right around the corner, Mission of Hope is gearing up for their annual Christmas drive, but this year will look a little different, and they’re asking for your help.

For several years, the Mission of Hope team would hold blue barrel drives at stores and businesses for their Christmas toy drive that helps children in rural Appalachia.

This year, to comply with COVID-19 protocols, they’re changing it up and holding a cyber Christmas drive instead.

“We’re just trying to do everything we can to be respectful of what we need to do right now to deal with everything going on with the COVID situation, but our main goal is to go to the mountains and help these kids and that’s what we’re going to do,” Emmette Thompson, Executive Director for Mission of Hope.

Thompson says they have a big goal to achieve this year with helping 30 rural Kentucky elementary schools, which will equate to over 15,000 children and their families, that’s why they need your help more than ever this holiday season.

“This year we’ve had to buy more than ever before, so we are putting a lot of faith that the cyber barrel program will yield the harvest we need and the various things we collect, but we need financial donations for what we do not only for Christmas but also throughout the year,” Thompson said.

But even through the struggles that the pandemic has brought, Thompson says there is nothing better than the joy they’re able to bring to kids for Christmas thanks to your donations.

“Most of the schools, we’re going to have high free lunch percentages and this is a way we can brighten their day, a breath of fresh air, a ray of hope, and we feel honored and privileged to get to do it,” Thompson said.

Click here to find out more about how to help and where you can donate.

