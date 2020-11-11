Advertisement

Ring recalls 350,000 security cameras due to potential fire hazard

By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 350,000 second generation Ring Video Doorbells has been recalled due to a potential fire hazard.

The camera doorbell’s battery may reportedly overheat if incorrect screws are used for installation which can result in potential fire and burn hazards.

According to the SPSC, “Consumers should immediately stop installing the recalled video doorbells and contact Ring for revised installation instructions or download them here. Consumers can check if their video doorbell is part of this recall through Ring’s website or app.”

