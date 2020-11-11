Semi crash, fire closes Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A semi crash and fire has shut down both sides of Interstate 71/75 and the Brent Spence Bridge early Wednesday.

A truck crashed and caught on fire at about 3:30 a.m.

The bridge is expected to be shut down for several hours.

Expect major delays in the area.

Detour onto I-71, I-471, I-74 and I-275.

