Semi crash, fire closes Brent Spence Bridge
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A semi crash and fire has shut down both sides of Interstate 71/75 and the Brent Spence Bridge early Wednesday.
A truck crashed and caught on fire at about 3:30 a.m.
The bridge is expected to be shut down for several hours.
Expect major delays in the area.
Detour onto I-71, I-471, I-74 and I-275.
