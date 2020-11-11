Advertisement

Socially distanced veterans celebration held in Woodford County

Volunteers drove through Woodford County to celebrate veterans in a safe way.
Volunteers drove through Woodford County to celebrate veterans in a safe way.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people in Woodford County honored veterans from a safe social distance on Veterans Day.

A drive by parade took place in the community. It started at Daisy Hill Senior Living Community, with cars honking and community members waving. After driving by the building, the group of volunteers went down Main Street to Taylor Manor Nursing Home to do the same.

“We’ve got many many wonderful veterans that are still with us and we need to, to honor them in every way we can,” said event organizer Lillie Cox with Woodford County’s Neighbors Caring for Neighbors.

Organizers said they felt even during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they wanted to make sure they did something to recognize their veterans.

“I get excited about anything we can do for our veterans and our residents here in our homes,” Cox said. “Anything we can do to help people through COVID, shut down, lockdown, all that’s been going on that’s what we want to do and we get a kick out of it ourselves.”

Organizers were a little concerned about the weather, but they said it wasn’t going to stop them from recognizing those in the community who served in the United States military.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 7.68% positivity rate; releases Thanksgiving guidance
Clifton Sapp, 39.
Man who frequented Frankfort shelter accused of stabbing worker to death
We wanted to take a look at how Kentucky's COVID-19 case count compared to neighboring states.
WKYT Fact Check | How Kentucky compares to neighboring states in COVID-19 cases
MGN amublance response
Man found dead after truck drives into Lake Cumberland
Long-term impact of truck fire on Brent Spence
Crashes, fire close Brent Spence Bridge indefinitely

Latest News

Lexington considering ‘reverse’ Christmas parade
Bruce Edelen visits his father, a WWII veteran, through a window due to visitation restrictions...
Number of COVID-19 cases declining at Jessamine County veterans center
State, local leaders discuss enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions
State, local leaders discuss enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions
Veterans Day at Thomson Hood Veterans Home, as COVID outbreak continues
Veterans Day at Thomson Hood Veterans Home, as COVID outbreak continues