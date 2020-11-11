Advertisement

Veterans Day events taking place across Central Kentucky

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Veterans Day celebrations are taking place across the country, with adjustments in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Lexington, leaders are honoring veterans in a ceremony Wednesday morning.

Congressman Andy Barr will join Mayor Linda Gorton 11 a.m.

People can watch the even on the city’s website.

The city of Versailles is hosting a parade down Main Street at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone who wants to participate is asked to meet at Daisy Hill.

The parade will end with a drive past Taylor Manor.

The Eastern Kentucky University Military and Veterans Affairs office invites students, faculty and staff to participate in the roll call for fallen heroes starting at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The EKU Army ROTC will then host a Veterans Day ceremony at the Memorial Wall.

Governor Andy Beshear asks anyone participating in Veterans Day gatherings to wear a face covering.

