Veterans Day events taking place across Central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Veterans Day celebrations are taking place across the country, with adjustments in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Lexington, leaders are honoring veterans in a ceremony Wednesday morning.
Congressman Andy Barr will join Mayor Linda Gorton 11 a.m.
People can watch the even on the city’s website.
The city of Versailles is hosting a parade down Main Street at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone who wants to participate is asked to meet at Daisy Hill.
The parade will end with a drive past Taylor Manor.
The Eastern Kentucky University Military and Veterans Affairs office invites students, faculty and staff to participate in the roll call for fallen heroes starting at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The EKU Army ROTC will then host a Veterans Day ceremony at the Memorial Wall.
Governor Andy Beshear asks anyone participating in Veterans Day gatherings to wear a face covering.
