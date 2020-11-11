Advertisement

WKYT’s Sam Dick and Amber Philpott nominated for Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Award

(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our Sam Dick and Amber Philpott are nominated for the TV Personality category at the Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards!

The Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards is only open to those living in or from the 13 states in the Appalachian Region. That includes 420 counties in 13 states.

Voting ends on Dec. 31 and winners will be announced on March 20, 2021 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

You can click on this link to vote!

