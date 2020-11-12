Advertisement

Crews on scene of fire at Lexington Rescue Mission

Crews on scene of fire at Lexington Rescue Mission.
Crews on scene of fire at Lexington Rescue Mission.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters are working to figure out what started a fire at the Lexington Rescue Mission.

It started around 4:30 a.m. Thursday on Glen Arvin Avenue, off of Georgetown Street.

Officials say at least one person was taken to the hospital, but they did not say the extent of that person’s injuries.

WKYT has a crew on the scene and is working to get more details.

