Dunbar track star Mario Paul signs with Houston

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When you’re ranked as the best in your field, you choose to run for the best.

That’s what Dunbar’s 5-star hurdler Mario Paul has chosen to do by signing with the University of Houston.

Paul’s accolades are plentiful being ranked No. 1 in the country in the 400m hurdles and No.16 in the 110m hurdles.

The senior is also a 2-time All-American in the AAU Junior Olympics in the 110 hurdles and the 400 hurdles.

“I’m enjoying it right now. I’m enjoying being number one," says Paul who runs under the guidance of his father by the same name.

The younger Paul says why he chose to run for the Cougars. "When you get to college it’s going to be very different but I’m ready for it and I think I’m going to have success at the next level too. The area produces very very good track athletes and that they continue to go to the next level they continue to win and continue to go to nationals and do their thing. So I wanna be a part of that. I’m willing to work hard and they’re all about that.”

Houston’s track team is coached by former Olympic gold medal champions Leroy Burrell and Carl Lewis.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.