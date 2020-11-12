Advertisement

Dunbar track star Mario Paul signs with Houston

Paul is ranked No. 1 in the country in the 400m hurdles
By Brian Milam
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When you’re ranked as the best in your field, you choose to run for the best.

That’s what Dunbar’s 5-star hurdler Mario Paul has chosen to do by signing with the University of Houston.

Paul’s accolades are plentiful being ranked No. 1 in the country in the 400m hurdles and No.16 in the 110m hurdles.

The senior is also a 2-time All-American in the AAU Junior Olympics in the 110 hurdles and the 400 hurdles.

“I’m enjoying it right now. I’m enjoying being number one," says Paul who runs under the guidance of his father by the same name.

The younger Paul says why he chose to run for the Cougars. "When you get to college it’s going to be very different but I’m ready for it and I think I’m going to have success at the next level too. The area produces very very good track athletes and that they continue to go to the next level they continue to win and continue to go to nationals and do their thing. So I wanna be a part of that. I’m willing to work hard and they’re all about that.”

Houston’s track team is coached by former Olympic gold medal champions Leroy Burrell and Carl Lewis.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 7.68% positivity rate; releases Thanksgiving guidance
Aerial footage from our sister station WXIX's drone of the aftermath of the firey crash on the...
Brent Spence Bridge will be closed ‘for several days at best,’ Gov. Beshear says
Clifton Sapp, 39.
Man who frequented Frankfort shelter accused of stabbing worker to death
We wanted to take a look at how Kentucky's COVID-19 case count compared to neighboring states.
WKYT Fact Check | How Kentucky compares to neighboring states in COVID-19 cases
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports highest ever daily case total; positivity rate 8.12%

Latest News

Mario Paul signs with Houston
WATCH | Mario Paul signs with Houston
Collins, Hickman, Hopkins signed national letters of intent on Wednesday
UK Men’s Basketball inks three during fall signing period
Crafty point guard is considered one of the best point guards in 2021 class
Kentucky signs elite point guard Jada Walker in early signing period
(Photo: UK Athletics)
Rhyne Howard named to Cheryl Miller Award preseason watch list