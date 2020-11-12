Former Russell Independent Schools teacher’s aide indicted by KSP

RUSSELL, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky State Police says a teacher’s aide who was once employed with Russell Independent Schools in Greenup, Ky. has been indicted.

KSP received a complaint that Mariah Scott was having an inappropriate relationship with one of her students she had in class beginning in 2019.

During their investigation, they found there were inappropriate texts and physical contact between Scott and the student.

Scott has been indicted on prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure minor/sex offense and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, third degree.

