Heavy traffic, delays in NKY, 3 bridges closed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Heavy traffic and delays face northern Kentucky drivers as they head out Thursday morning.

You’ll want to give yourself plenty of extra time.

Three bridges that carry drivers over the Ohio River between Ohio and Kentucky are shut down Thursday or will shut down shortly, making alternate routes hard to find.

The Brent Spence Bridge remains closed due to a fire when two trucks collided early Wednesday morning.

A detour onto the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge in Covington also is now blocked.

Covington police shut it down late Wednesday until further notice after too many semis used it, violating weight limits.

Pedestrians can still walk across it, they said.

A third bridge will shut down at 9 a.m. Thursday: the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge in Maysville, according to Kentucky state transportation officials.

The bridge is closing so engineers can inspect cables and other structural components, according to Allen Blair, a spokesman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

For now, work will not be rescheduled on it, he said.

“The Simon Kenton would not be a suitable detour for connecting to Ohio - it is a narrow, 15-ton weight limit bridge in downtown Maysville,” Allen noted. “The newer US 68 bridge (William Harsha Bridge) is 3-4 miles north of the Simon Kenton and can serve all types of traffic and would be a better detour route - connecting US 62/68 and the AA Highway in Kentucky to US 52 and other routes in Ohio.”

Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge in Maysville is CLOSED today 9 am to 3 pm, Ky state officials say.

That's THREE local bridges now shut down (just in case you are keeping count as you, um, sit in traffic...) pic.twitter.com/fCUoVu1qlh — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) November 12, 2020

It’s not clear when the Brent Spence Bridge could reopen.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday inspectors have been unable to access the damage due to the intense heat from the fire.

He said the bridge will be closed for several days and potentially several weeks.

Here are several options to help you plan your detour.

Southbound Alternative Routes

For drivers headed south, especially north of the Norwood Lateral and Ronald Reagan Highway, I-71 would be a good option.

Take I-71 to I-471, then I-275 west, and finally back to I-71/75 south.

Drivers coming to downtown via I-75 can get off on the Freeman Avenue exit (1F), take that to Mehring Way, then Third Street and hop on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge southbound.

Northbound Alternative Routes

Drivers coming from Florence, Erlanger, Union, and Fort Mitchell can take I-275 eastbound to the Big Mac Bridge and I-471.

Another possible option is to take the Dixie Highway northbound. From there, drivers can get onto Pike Street and then Third Street through Covington to hop on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge.

