Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some typical November days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next few days will remain pretty quiet with the normal November feel.

I expect daytime highs to come in around the mid and upper 50s. This puts us right around the normal mark. It even looks like we hold onto this for a few days. The only indication of anything different doesn’t really show up until this weekend.

Another cold front will head right through Kentucky this weekend. Out ahead of the front, you will feel temperatures surge up to around 70 degrees. Unfortunately, this will be a shortlived temp spike. Colder air will blast in quickly! Showers & storms will lead us back to that level.

Early parts of next week could feature highs in the 40s, and that is it!

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

