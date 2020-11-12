Lexington doctor weighs in on the CDC face mask update

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When COVID-19 first made it to the U.S., health leaders didn’t immediately recommend face masks for the general public. As the virus spread, experts started encouraging cloth masks to protect the people around you. Now, data shows those masks are for your own protection too.

“Before, we didn’t have any research or any data on how well it worked with many viruses but especially with COVID,” Lexington Emergency Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said.

Now, the CDC released new data that shows cloth masks can block infectious droplets from other people.

It’s the latest in the constantly evolving guidance from experts as new discoveries about the virus are made every day.

“In medicine, one of the biggest mistakes you can make is to become anchored to a belief that you have that the evidence doesn’t support,” Dr. Stanton said. “So, I think there was some thought when this started, but now we’re seeing more evidence and change, if COVID has proven anything it’s that we had to learn a lot about this virus.”

That learning process applies to COVID-19 symptoms too.

“Remember that loss of taste and smell wasn’t part of the original symptoms,” Dr. Stanton said. “So, we’re having all kinds of symptoms, it’s one of those things that symptoms can last from just a day or two to no symptoms at all, all the way up to months in some cases.”

Stanton’s advice is to stay up to date and to stay six feet apart.

“Just because we said something before doesn’t mean that the evidence still supports that,” Dr. Stanton said. “So, we adjust our positions based on the available evidence.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.