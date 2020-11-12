Advertisement

LFCHD reports record one-day high in COVID-19 cases

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported 255 new COVID-19 cases in its report for Wednesday.

That’s the highest one-day increase in cases.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

The health department says the new cases bring the total number of cases in Lexington since the beginning of the pandemic to 13,090, with the death toll at 103.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 255 cases, Nov. 11
  • 236 cases, Nov. 7
  • 184 cases, Nov. 10
  • 183 cases, Nov. 9
  • 181 cases, Nov. 5
  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 155 cases, Oct. 30
  • 152 cases, Nov. 4
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 143 cases, Oct. 29

The state’s COVID-19 map also still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 54.3 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Governor Andy Beshear asked counties who are in the red zone on Thursdays of a week to follow the recommendations they’ve set out the following week.

Health officials say you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there have been 127,344 total cases of the coronavirus. The state death total is 1,604.

