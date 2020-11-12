Advertisement

I-75 in Lexington back open after crash

Nov. 12, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Interstate 75 in Lexington is back open after a crash.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all southbound lanes at mile marker 112 were closed just after midnight Thursday.

There is no word on if anyone was hurt, how many cars were involved or what caused the crash.

WKYT is working to get more information and will update this story when we learn more.

