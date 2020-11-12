Advertisement

Police will 'aggressively' enforce 11-ton weight limit on the Roebling Bridge | UPDATE: Closed

(photo: FOX19 Now/Chris Lower)
(photo: FOX19 Now/Chris Lower)(WKYT)
By Gray Media
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:57 PM EST
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Covington police announced at 10:25 p.m. the Roebling Suspension Bridge is now closed indefinitely “due to numerous and continued violations of the bridge’s weight limits.”

Covington Police Lt. Col. Brian Valenti released the following statement:

"Due to the inordinate amount of tractor trailer operators who are refusing to follow the weight limit on the suspension bridge, the John A Roebling Suspension Bridge will also be closed in both directions until further notice.

"The weight limit on the bridge is only 11 tons. The weight of even an empty semi or a tractor alone far exceeds this limit.

"At this time there is no known damage to the suspension bridge. It is being closed as a precaution to not only ensure the safety of the bridge but also those who are attempting to use it.  As we discovered during last years BLINK event, too much weight on the bridge can cause significant damage.

“Covington Police will continue to work with our state partners in addressing the use of the suspension bridge and the traffic flow issues created by this morning’s crash. Again, we ask for your patience and understanding as these issues are addressed.”

