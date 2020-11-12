Advertisement

Pulaski County Courthouse closed for precautionary measures

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PULASKI, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Courthouse will be closed beginning November 12, 2020.

The courthouse closed for precautionary measures after the governor’s Red Zone Reduction Recommendations.

Anyone who needs Pulaski County Judge’s services please call 606-678-4853.

If the Pulaski County Clerk’s Office services are needed call 606-679-2042 for assistance with deeds or car registrations.

To contact Pulaski County PVA call 606-679-1812.

If you need the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, call 606-678-5145.

Pulaski County Courthouse apologizes for the inconvenience as they keep Pulaski Countians safe.

