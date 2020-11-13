All-male college prep program expanding in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An all-male college prep program is expanding in Lexington.

According to our news partners at the Herald-Leader, Fayette County Public Schools' Carter G. Woodson Academy will expand some of its services.

Starting next fall, the academy will have 150 students inside the former Johnson school located on East Sixth Street. It will temporarily house kindergarten through second grade.

Ultimately, the academy will offer grades K through 5, only for male students.

The goal is to get 450 students in the new program by 2024.

