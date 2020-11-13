Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds Coming This Weekend

By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:08 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a very fine weather day taking shape to kickoff the weekend, but gusty winds will soon take center stage. This occurs as a strong cold front drops in here from the northwest early Sunday and some of those winds may cause issues. That front also ushers in a blast of colder air for early next week.

The weekend front will throw clouds at us as early as Saturday and a few showers also show up. The best chance for Saturday rain is across the west and north, but this looks fairly scattered at the moment. There’s also likely to be a big temp spread from north to south.

Low pressure develops in the Mississippi Valley and heads into the Great Lakes early Sunday, dragging a cold front across the state. Winds will absolutely crank in this setup and a few gusts may reach 40mph-50mph at times.

A band of quick-hitting showers will be along and ahead of the front, but this should clear out for some sunshine by Sunday afternoon. Another front then drops in behind this with a seasonal brand of cold air into the middle of next week.

