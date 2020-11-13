Advertisement

Crank & Boom creates ice cream to honor Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:57 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington ice cream shop is honoring Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.

Crank & Boom created Kamala Pecan ice cream.

It’s in honor of her becoming the first Black, Asian-American woman to be elected vice president.

Toa Green, the owner of the ice cream shop, came up with the flavor Kamala Pecan. It’s a spoof of Caramel Pecan.

Green says she and Harris have a lot in common, they are both Asian-American, daughters of immigrants and both are in an inter-racial marriage.

Green says Harris’ journey has inspired her and this is one-way honor the VP-elect.

You can pre-order Kamala Pecan ice cream.

Some of the proceeds will go to charity.

